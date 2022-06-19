'It was a PERFECT CALL': Trump lashes out before Brad Raffensperger's House testimony

On Sunday morning Donald Trump once again went on the attack against the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection and sought to undercut expected testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger scheduled for Tuesday.

At issue for Trump is the phone call he made to the Georgia Republican ordering him to find more votes so he could claim Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes.

That phone call has become central to both the House committee hearings as well as a Georgia grand jury investigation into Trump's attempts to steal the election.

Trump kicked off the morning by posting on Truth Social," The highly partisan Unselects are trying to create a FAKE narrative, for whatever reason but only with evil intention, that 'He (me) knew he lost the Election.' This is completely false. I felt the Election was RIGGED & STOLLEN, have from the very beginning, & have only gotten stronger in that belief with time & large amounts of additional evidence and proof. In my mind I have, & HAVE HAD, NO QUESTION, and MANY people would be willing to so attest, but the Unselects don’t want to hear them……" and then adding, "I am leading in every poll, by a lot, and the Democrats are doing everything they can to change that, even if it’s another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, Mueller Scam, Impeachment waste of time, or whatever. The same lying people saying the same kind of thing. I only want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

He then wrote, "My phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, with many other people, including numerous lawyers, knowingly on the line, was absolutely PERFECT and appropriate. YES, it was a PERFECT CALL (and so was the second call for which the Washington Post was forced to do a major, and somewhat embarrassing, retraction). Thank you!"

He concluded his rant by adding, "I have sooo many witnesses to everything good, but the highly partisan and one sided Unselect Committee of political hacks has not interest in hearing or seeing them. This Witch Hunt could all be ended quickly if they did!"