Trump cracking down on Republicans using his name to 'bully' voters for donations: report
Donald Trump (Photo by Olivier Douliery for SAFP)

According to a report from the Washington Post, attorneys for Donald Trump are being forced to send cease and desist letters to Republican candidates who have been using his name to threaten and bully conservative voters to send them campaign contributions.

As Josh Dawsey and Micheal Scherer wrote, big supporters of the president have been reaping the benefits of using the Trump name as the midterms loom -- but the former president is not pleased that the cash is flowing to them and not into his coffers.

Case in point, they note, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich who is vying for the GOP nod for the U.S Senate against the Trump-endorsed Blake Masters, who has pushed advisers to Trump to "the breaking point in June" with his solicitations.

"In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by The Washington Post, an attorney for Save America, Trump’s political action committee, threatened legal action if Brnovich did not stop using Trump’s image and name in misleading ways," the report states with the letter insisting, "Your use of President Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness is likely to deceive individuals into believing President Trump supports, endorses, or otherwise promotes your candidacy for U.S. Senate in Arizona — he does not."

RELATED: Trump's 'future prospects are fading fast' as voters look for alternatives: report

According to the report, "The letter was one of dozens of demands that Trump’s attorneys and aides have sent in recent years. But those efforts have not stopped the deceptive solicitations that flood Republican phones and inboxes daily," adding, "The former president has complained that some of the emails from his team are “cheesy” and that they are annoying his supporters, in the words of one adviser, who, like others quoted in this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. At one point, Trump told his team to slim down the emails, but he was then advised that would cost his PAC money, which he did not want, another adviser said."

The WaPo report adds, "The problem has become more acute in recent months as small-dollar donations to Republican Party efforts have fallen, a trend strategists blame on donors having less disposable income because of inflation and on their fatigue with the relentless fundraising appeals. Receipts from small-dollar donors at the Republican National Committee have fallen significantly in recent months, people familiar with the matter said."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews