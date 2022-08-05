Trump's new face-off with the DOJ could end up haunting his 2024 bid: analyst
According to CNN analyst Stephen Collinson, Donald Trump's latest squabble with the Department of Justice -- that could drag out for well over a year --could lead to a major setback to his plans to run for president in 2024.

CNN is reporting that the attorneys for the former president are in contact with DOJ investigators looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection, with CNN legal analyst and former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara explaining, "Actively engaging suggests to me that the lawyers think that there is some jeopardy here and they should engage sooner rather than later," before adding the back-and-forth could continue for months in what Collison called a "curtain raiser to what may well be a critical legal fight over the extent to which Trump -- as an ex-President -- can assert executive privilege over conversations and advice he received while in office."

That question of executive privilege, he explained, will likely end up at the doors of the Supreme Court as it works its way through the federal legal system.

And that could be a problem for the former president of his own making.

Writing, "Such a case could go all the way to the Supreme Court and in itself break new legal ground since there is little litigation on the issue concerning out-of-office presidents," he added, "The potential legal battle that Trump's often risible privilege claims may spark could push the Justice Department investigation into the middle of the ex-President's likely 2024 campaign. This would risk yet another national political conflagration on top of many ignited by the 45th President."

More importantly, he added, the new report makes clear that the DOJ is in the midst of an "aggressive criminal probe that is narrowing in on a former President of the United States."

"Trump's team has warned him there may be indictments resulting from the grand jury investigation. And sources say the former President has asked his advisers whether he is in personal legal jeopardy," he reported.

