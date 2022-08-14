Trump launched a late-night attack on the FBI after latest damaging Mar-a-Lago revelations
Donald Trump (Photo by Olivier Douliery for AFP)

Hours after the New York Times released a report that Department of Justice rushed the search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after seeing a surveillance video showing the boxes of stolen government documents were being moved, the former president lashed out at the FBI in a post-midnight attack

The Times report stated, "The Justice Department also subpoenaed surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago recorded over a 60-day period, including views from outside the storage room. According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room."

Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump aimed multiple accusations at the FBI including "was there a 'plant?'"

He first stated, "The FBI gas (sic) a long and unrelenting history of being corrupt. Just look back to the days of J. Edgar Hoover. In the modern era, nothing has changed except that it has gotten far worse. Look at Comey, McCabe, Strzok and lover Lisa Page. Check out the brilliantly written but damning I.G. Reports. See what they were willing to do in order to get Crooked Hillary Clinton elected (they failed), and got caught!," before adding, "They spied on my campaign, pushed the FAKE Dossier, and illegally used the FISA Court."

"The Inspector General said the FBI acted with 'gross incompetence and negligence.' I was fully vindicated in the Russia, Russia, Russia SCAM, the 'No Collusion' Mueller Investigation, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and all else," he continued. "NOW THEY RAID MY HOME, ban my lawyers and, without any witnesses allowed, break the lock that they asked us to install on the storage area that we showed them early on, which held papers that they could have had months ago for the asking, and without the ridiculous political grandstanding of a “break in” to a very storied, important, and high visibility place, just before the Midterm Elections."

He concluded, "The whole World was watching as the FBI rummaged through the house, including the former First Lady’s closets (and clothing!), alone and unchecked. They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused), but there was no way of knowing if what they took was legitimate, or was there a “plant?” This was, after all, the FBI!"

