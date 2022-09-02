Trump is 'in a heap of trouble' because he 'has no defense': George Conway
During an appearance on the Daily Beast's "The New Abnormal," attorney George Conway suggested that the case against Donald Trump with regard to the top secret documents he held onto at his Mar-a-Lago report, is strong enough that a jury would convict him on criminal charges.

Speaking with hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway put the former president's legal predicament in plain terms saying he is "in a heap of trouble."

Asked whether Trump will actually end up in jail, Conway replied, "I can’t guarantee it, but there’s a reasonable likelihood of it.”

Continuing on that vein, he explained, “I think it’s going to be very difficult for the Justice Department to decline prosecuting him. I think before any fair jury, he’d have to be convicted based upon what we’re seeing."

According to Conway, the case against the former president is not complete but, "everything points to him being in a heap of trouble."

“In particular, the evidence that was set forth in the sealed affidavit that was only partially unredacted but describes how the FBI learned or deduced that Trump was still holding onto documents even after his attorneys had certified to the government that all classified marked documents had been returned. It’s going to get interesting," he suggested. "

Conway added that Trump is handcuffing his attorneys with his demands, telling the hosts, "He makes everything worse because they’re [Trump’s attorneys] doing what he wants them to do. He wants to go on the offense."

"The problem is he has no weapons to go on the offense with. And he has no legal arguments. He has no defense. He only has lies,” he concluded.

