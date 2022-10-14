'He should not': Trump insider warns against former president's offer to testify before Jan 6 Committee
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

According to a report from the Daily Beast, one close adviser to Donald Trump is not wild about the former president's reported offer to testify before House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Late Thursday, after the committee took a vote and unanimously decided to take the unprecedented step to subpoena Trump to gain information to fill in the gaps on what happened before and during the riot at the Capitol building, the New York Times reported that Trump is seriously considering showing up -- but with certain conditions.

As the Times reported, "The former president has been telling aides he favors doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions."

The report adds that the committee members may not let the former president set the conditions, with the Times' Maggie Haberman writing, "... it is unclear whether the committee would accept such a demand.”

Writing for the Beast, Zachary Petrizzo stated that one close adviser to the former president had a blunt piece of advice, telling him, "He should not."

That was followed late Thursday night by Trump taking to his Truth Social account to serve notice he would be responding to Thursday's televised hearings early Friday morning, as he wrote: "I will be putting out my response to the Unselect Committee of political Hacks & Thugs tomorrow morning at 8:00. Thank you!"

