'Stable genius' Trump wants mental competency test for all presidential candidates

Former President Donald Trump wants all candidates for the role to take a "mental competency test."

"ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“[And] likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job. Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don’t have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won’t succeed. MAGA!”

Back in 2020, Trump boasted that he "aced" a cognitive test he took during a Walter Reed physical during his time as president, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that doctors were “very surprised” at how well he did. He also called on then presidential candidate Joe Biden to take the same test.

The test he referred to was later discovered to be a simple one that was designed to find signs of dementia.

He also referred to himself as a "very stable genius" and "really, really smart" on Twitter in 2018.

Tuesday's post came after Nikki Haley, the only Republican to officially declare a challenge against Trump for the presidency, said politicians aged 75 and older should be required to take a mental competency test. It was a shot at Trump, who is 76, and Biden, who is 80.