'If his schedule allows': Trump reportedly might not attend Melania's 53rd birthday celebration
Donald and Melani Trump (Photo via Eva Marie Uzcategui for AFP)

Former president Donald Trump will reportedly attend his wife Melania Trump's 53rd birthday celebration "if his schedule allows."

Trump, who is currently facing a defamation suit, multiple felony counts for his alleged hush-money payments in the ramp-up to the 2016 election, as well as several other unrelated probes, will attend the "low-key" birthday celebration for his wife if he's in the area, according to People.

"But as for Wednesday, Donald is expected to celebrate Melania if his schedule allows him to be in Mar-a-Lago," the outlet reported.

"If Donald is here, he will be joining the family to celebrate his wife's birthday. Despite what you hear, the Trumps are a close family," an unnamed source told People.

There is no mention by People's source of exactly what might keep Trump away from his wife's mild birthday bash, but Vanity Fair also picked up the news, and suggested Trump's legal woes might limit his movements.

"What, pray tell, might keep Trump from joining in on the festivities? Well, he’s running for president again, though presumably the people who arrange his schedule know when his wife’s birthday is and could have worked around it," Vanity Fair wrote in its piece published Wednesday. "He’s also currently on trial for alleged rape and defamation but has chosen not to appear in court for the proceedings. (Then again, he has been rather busy disparaging his accuser online—and getting reprimanded by the judge.)"

Vanity Fair further floated the possibility that Melania "would be thrilled if her husband's schedule did not allow him to celebrate her birthday."

"Last month, she declined to attend both his arraignment on felony charges by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago where, it has been established, she lives," the outlet reported. "Later, the ex-president reportedly had to beg her to be seen in public with him as he campaigns for a second term in office."

