'Fake contrition': Lawyer says Trump deposition shows he lied to court evangelical voters

An attorney on MSNBC on Friday said former president Donald Trump's deposition video, which some legal experts have said could be devastating to his defense in the case in which he has been accused of defamation and rape, shows that Trump faked his initial reaction to the release of his infamous recordings bragging about committing sexual assaults because he's famous.
Katie Phang, who was on an MSNBC roundtable discussing the potentially damaging video, said the deposition made it clear that any remorse exhibited by Trump when his "Access Hollywood" tape was released by the Washington Post was false.
"I think when you saw some type of contrition, it was obviously fake contrition. It was done because he had an evangelical vice president nominee that was running with him for the oval office," Phang said. "From a legal perspective, you can't get any more clear. He says that he was allowed to do it because he thought that he was a star. Putting aside the inappropriateness of his lawyer trying to intervene to try to correct things thereafter in terms of his deposition testimony, that Access Hollywood tape, whether it was the kryptonite or the silver bullet that was needed to take him out in 2016, from a legal perspective, that is him."
IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Raw and graphic’ Trump deposition video could be devastating to his defense: legal experts
Phang added that the videotaped deposition was a good idea for a case like this one "because, in a event like this, when you do not have the party participating in the trial, the jury can still see and hear very palpably the attitude, the indignance, the lack of contrition and the complete embracing by a defendant who has been accused of civil rape and defamation that he just thinks it is okay."