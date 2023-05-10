'Disgrace!' Trump accuses judge of throwing E. Jean Carroll trial in multi-part tantrum

Following the jury verdict holding him liable for sexual assault and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll case, which puts him on the hook for millions of dollars, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform and posted a series of videos angrily denouncing the decision — and attacking the judge who presided over it, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

"This was a very unfair trial," Trump said in the first video. "That's all you have to say. This was a very unfair trial."

"I have absolutely no idea who this woman is," Trump continued in a second video. "The verdict is a disgrace and continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time. Absolutely a shame!"

In the much longer third video, Trump directed his rage directly at Judge Kaplan.

"What else can you expect from a Trump-hating, Clinton-appointed judge who went out of his way to make sure that the result of this trial was as negative as it could possibly be," said Trump. "Speaking to, and in control of, a jury from an anti-Trump area, which is probably the worst place in the United States for me to get a fair trial." (Actually, at least one of the jurors was an avid consumer of right-wing media.)

"We'll be appealing this decision," Trump continued. "It's a disgrace. I don't even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from. This is another scam, it's a political witch hunt. And somehow we're going to have to fight this stuff. We cannot let our country go into this abyss. This is disgraceful. You have somebody running for office, you have a woman that's financed and lied about it, she totally lied about it, by Democrat operatives like just about the biggest one there is, and she said that wasn't true! They found that she lied about it, and the judge wasn't even, I guess, letting it be put in as evidence! The whole thing is a scam, and it's a shame, and it's a disgrace to our country."