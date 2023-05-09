Trump juror a big fan of right-wing podcaster who scored invitation to White House

The nine-person jury that will decide Donald Trump's fate in a defamation and rape lawsuit gets its news from a wide -- and somewhat alarming -- source of information.

Lawyers in the case brought by author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll were highly interested in where the prospective jurors got their news, and the judge asked each candidate about their media diet during jury selection to reveal a diverse panel, reported The Daily Beast.

Some of the jurors, including a 37-year-old father from Westchester County and a 26-year-old retail worker from Manhattan, told the court they got much of their information from Google or social media, while two others – a 64-year-old physical therapist mother from the Bronx and 62-year-old Spanish-speaking mom from the Bronx – relied primarily on CNN.

Two others -- a 55-year-old mother who works in a health care facility’s collections department and a 60-year-old father from Upstate New York – said they would "watch anything" or simply liked to "flip channels," while a 46-year-old former janitor told the court he doesn’t “really watch news or listen to anything."

A 31-year-old security guard from the Bronx also said he generally avoided news, but told the judge he got his information mainly from podcasts -- especially one hosted by the right-wing provocateur Tim Pool.

Pool portrays himself as a former leftist who now spreads right-wing misinformation, and his work got him a personal invitation to the White House in 2019, when Trump was president.