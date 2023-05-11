Trump will never 'let go' of his election lies — even when the facts are in front of him: analyst

During Donald Trump's CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire on Wednesday, he repeatedly lied about everything from energy policy to abortion to the Presidential Records Act — but one of his most continuous refrains was his ongoing insistence that the 2020 presidential election was corrupt and he didn't really lose to President Joe Biden legitimately.

He is unlikely to ever move past that, said CNN's Dana Bash shortly after the former president's town hall concluded.

"Let me start with you," said anchor Jake Tapper. "We don't have enough time to fact-check every lie he told, but he started off with the election one and, boy, he really just never let that bone go."

"And it's pretty clear the evidence is now out there that he is going to continue to tell that lie, not just to the audience where he has an echo chamber, conservative media, but unbiased, straight-down-the-middle media," agreed Bash.

The problem, Bash continued, is that "the people that he's trying to get beyond his base now saw and heard that this is something that he will not let go of, the 2020 election lies."

"Kaitlan pushed him on the fact that the evidence does not support what he said, on the fact that many of his own former attorneys, former aides have not said that, and he's not letting it go," added Bash. "That was something that was very much on display for the entire country and the entire world to see."

