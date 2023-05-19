The three so-called FBI “whistleblowers” who on Thursday testified before a congressional subcommittee that the agency is being weaponized against conservatives have troublesome backgrounds, former agent Peter Strzok said.

The hearing came a day after the FBI said it revoked the security clearances of three agents who either attended the Jan. 6 insurrection or expressed support for “alternative theories” about the attack on the Capitol, CNN reports.

Two of those agents, Marcus Allen and Steve Friend, were among those who testified before testified before the weaponization subcommittee chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Strzok during an appearance on Alex Wagner Tonight dismissed the notion that the FBI was being weaponized against conservatives, noting that a conservative culture exists within the agency.

“Look, I spent more than 20 years in the organization, it is absolutely a conservative organization, whether that's politically, whether it's in terms of its view of law and order, whether it's in terms of sort of broadly in a societal sense,” Strzok said.

“It isn't something that is talked about, I mean, it’s just sort of the culture is one that is generally conservative, but people don't sit there having political discussions over the lunch table, but to assert in any way shape or form that it is a hotbed of liberalism is absolutely absurd, and nothing could be further from the truth.”

Strzok later in the segment said he shared Wagner’s view that Jordan “lauding” the FBI “whistleblowers” as “brave Americans and heroes” was problematic.

“When you get people like Congressman Jordan, who select these people who are on the far right, with really outrageous behaviors – to lose your clearance, to have it revoked, not suspended but revoked, gone forever, you have to really engage in some rather extraordinarily dangerous behavior – and for Jim Jordan to take those people to take that behavior and somehow try and champion that as what is to be expected or should be expected is really sending the wrong message to the American people,” Strzok said.

“And it's absolutely nothing that I'm sure that the FBI wants to hear from him.”

