Trump says on Truth Social that DOJ has told him he is indicted in docs case

On Thursday, former President Donald Trumpannounced on his Truth Social platform that the Justice Department has informed his attorneys that he has been indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

As of now, there is no independent confirmation from the Justice Department or the office of special counsel Jack Smith.

However, previous reporting suggests that prosecutors prepared to ask a grand jury for obstruction of justice and Espionage Act charges against Trump, related to his refusal to hand over highly classified information he improperly had in his possession.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," said Trump in the first post.

"I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM," Trump continued. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"

"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," Trump added in a third post. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"