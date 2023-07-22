GOP buried by longtime conservative for putting its future 'in the hands of a narcissist and rapist'

In a column for MSNBC, longtime conservative commentator Charlie Sykes expressed both dismay and disgust with the Republican Party for its continuing support for Donald Trump even after a federal judge confirmed a jury conviction and declared that the former president is indeed a "rapist."

According to Sykes, the fact that the party's leading candidate to be its 2024 presidential nominee was called a rapist from the bench — and not one GOP lawmaker blinked — is a sign that the GOP is not to be taken seriously.

In his column, he wrote, "[District Judge Lewis] Kaplan's ruling was unambiguous and blunt. 'Mr. Trump’s attempt to minimize the sexual abuse finding as perhaps resting on nothing more than groping of [E. Jean] Carroll’s breasts through her clothing is frivolous,' he wrote. 'The proof convincingly established, and the jury implicitly found, that Mr. Trump deliberately and forcibly penetrated Ms. Carroll’s vagina with his fingers, causing immediate pain and long-lasting emotional and psychological harm'," with Sykes adding, "Even though he faces multiple felony charges and a third (and perhaps) fourth indictment, Trump’s hold on this party is as strong as ever."

Writing, "At this point, after seven years of Trump’s destructive march through truth, decency and the soul of the GOP, we’ve been numbed by the seemingly endless parade of lies, insults, threats and contempt for the rule of law," he later continued, "But here we are, and it feels as if we have fallen down a bizarre rabbit hole of insanity."

Noting that Trump's avid supporters in Congress have no qualms about wanting 'to defund the FBI and gut the Justice Department for enforcing the laws that Trump flouted," the conservative added that the party is doing irreparable damage to itself and its future.

Claiming the GOP's central directive seems to be "defending the Orange Victim and feeding the hungry, hungry hippos of outrage," he suggested, "A rational political party might think that it is unwise to place its fate in the hands of a narcissist and rapist. But we are not living in rational times, are we?"

