'I have already won': Trump suggests Senate impeachment acquittal means Jack Smith can't retry him
Donald Trump On Friday questioned the special counsel’s authority in investigating him in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election – and said he'd already been tried and acquitted of the crime.

In a social media post he suggested his acquittal in the 2021 impeachment by the Senate precludes Jack Smith’s probe.

Trump earlier this month received a letter from the special counsel’s office indicating he’s the target of the probe and is likely to be indicted.

“How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate?” Trump asked on his Truth Social website.

“In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, all rolled up as one. We are truly a Nation In Decline!”

