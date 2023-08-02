Trump expected to appear in person for D.C. arraignment on Jan. 6 charges: report
Jack Smith, Donald Trump (Smith photo via Saul Loeb for AFP, Trump photo via AFP)

Donald Trump is expected to appear in person for his arraignment in a Washington D.C. federal court Thursday on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, The Washington Post reports.

The former president was indicted Tuesday on four counts including conspiracy to defraud the nation. It's Trump’s third criminal case.

“The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," special counsel Jack Smith said in a statement Tuesday after the charges against the former president were announced.

"As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."

