'Lawless person': Ex-Trump aide calls on GOP to confront MAGA 'cult'

A former aide to Donald Trump on Wednesday urged fellow Republicans to take a more aggressive stance against his former boss.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served briefly as White House Communications Director in the Trump administration, during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” expressed outrage that with some notable exceptions, Republican presidential candidates have largely remained mum over the former president’s ongoing legal troubles.

Scaramucci’s comments followed Tuesday’s indictment against Trump, who is facing four charges in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s arraignment is scheduled to be held Thursday in a D.C. courtroom.

“What are you guys doing?” said Scaramucci, who is supporting former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the presidential race, the candidate who has spoken out most forcefully against Trump.

“Why are you waiting on this?” he added. “You have a lawless person who is running a cult inside what used to be Ronald Reagan's party."

“Where is the mantle of leadership in this party other than Governor Christie and slightly Vice President (Mike) Pence. Get out there and go after this guy and explain to the American people what he's doing, and pop that bubble that his cult is living in. That's what they got to do, Anderson.”

