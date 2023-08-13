A staunchly conservative columnist slammed Donald Trump in a sobering assessment of the former president and his continued preoccupation with baseless claims of election fraud in 2020.

Brady Leonard writes for The Washington Examiner that Trump is offering no new ideas for “What exactly would be different in a second matchup against President Joe Biden?”

Leonard mocked Trump over the dearth of a strategy for connecting with voters, noting that Trump’s assertion during a Fox News interview with Bret Bair in which he said “I won in 2020, by a lot” rings hollow when polling data suggest the former president is losing his audience for election lies.

“Even if you believe that the Kraken still exists in Lin Wood’s basement and Fox settled a $787 million defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems just for kicks, only 30% of voters agree with Trump’s assessment of the 2020 election. Trump’s approval rating is currently more than 16 points underwater, and his campaign is bogged down financially by legal bills stemming from three (and counting) indictments facing the former president. Trump will be fighting an uphill fundraising battle and will be tied up in court instead of shaking hands and kissing babies in the Midwest. Again, what is the plan?”

Leonard concludes that Trump has no plan in the face of growing momentum for Democrats in the five or so swing states that will determine the 2024 election does not bode well for Republicans.

“We hear plenty of lofty rhetoric from Trump and his staff, but talk is cheap: Rhetoric, insults, memes, and five bucks will get you little more than a gallon of gas in Biden’s America,” Leonard writes.

“It would be terrific if the Republican front-runner would give some signal that he is even willing to make the adjustments needed to run a campaign capable of taking down the president, the oldest and one of the most corrupt in history,” he added.

