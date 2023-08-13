Georgia voters are bucking national polling trends over Donald Trump’s ongoing legal troubles, and that could be a problem for the former president, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Although Trump’s three indictments have fueled a rise in his national poll numbers, Georgia voters appear to be tiring of the former president’s preoccupation with regurgitating his complaints about the 2020 election “and of Trump himself,” the report said.

Cindy Allamon, a 65-year-old Georgia Republican who voted for Trump in 2020 told he WSJ that she isn’t sure she wants him to win the GOP nomination, and that she’s bracing for the next indictments in the Peach State.

“For the country I think they should just let it go,” she said. “It’s getting ridiculous.”

Allamon’s sentiments reflect a growing mood among Georgia voters described in the report as “Trump fatigue,” and that could spell trouble for the former president among suburban independents and disenchanted Republicans, GOP strategists said.

“What has he done to net a single new vote since 2020 here?” a Georgia GOP consultant told the news outlet. “The reason he lost in 2020 were white suburban voters in Atlanta. They were over it then, and they’re certainly over it now.”

Cameron McWhirter and Lindsay Wise write for Journal: “Now comes a fresh reminder of Trump’s 2020 antics in the anticipated indictments from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Though she has been tight-lipped about who she will indict and on what charges, experts and those close to her expect her to charge the former president, his associates and leading GOP activists in Georgia. A Trump campaign spokesman declined to comment for this article, but Trump has repeatedly said the probe is politically motivated and he did nothing wrong.”

Read the full article here.