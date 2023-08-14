'Our country can never let this stand!' Trump urges nation to rise up against his prosecution

Donald Trump on Monday continued to test a Washington D.C. federal judge who last week warned the former president against making “inflammatory” remarks against those in connection with his case.

Trump on his Truth Social website accused President Joe Biden of indicting him in his latest fiery post – and urged the country not to let it happen.

“I just hope Republicans, and the people of our now failing Nation, see what is happening to our Democracy and Freedom. A sitting President has INDICTED, in many different forms and locals, his political opponent, who is substantially leading him in the Polls,” Trump wrote.

“NOTHING LIKE THIS HAS EVER HAPPENED BEFORE. OUR COUNTRY CAN NEVER LET THIS STAND!”

Trump’s post followed a series of social media posts that began early Monday morning, one of which targeted Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Trump’s Jan. 6 election interference case.

“The following TRUTH is a quote by highly partisan Judge Tanya Chutkan, angrily sentencing a J-6er in October of 2022. She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” Trump wrote.

Trump was referring to the judge’s remarks in October 2022 before the sentencing of Christine Priola of Ohio to 15 months in jail in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

“I see the videotapes. I see the footage of the flags and the signs that people were carrying and the hats that they were wearing, and the garb,” Trump wrote, claiming that he was quoting Chutkan. “And the people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty to one man, not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this county and not to the principles of democracy. It’s blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day."

Chutkan at a hearing on Friday had warned Trump to tone down his rhetoric.

“I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements about this case,” she warned.

“I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings.”