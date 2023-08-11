Judge Chutkan 'not amused' as Trump lawyer keeps bringing up 2024 presidential campaign: reporter
Judge Tanya Chutkan (Historical Society of the D.C. Circuit)

Judge Tanya Chutkan does not want former President Donald Trump's lawyers to make his impending trial about the 2024 presidential election.

The Independent's Andrew Feinberg reports that Chutkan repeatedly emphasized to Trump lawyer John Lauro that "the existence of a political campaign is not going to have any bearing on my decision," and then she added that "I intend to keep politics out of this."

According to Feinberg, Lauro brought up the 2024 campaign multiple times on Friday's hearing to determine whether Trump will be hit with a protective order on what information he can share publicly ahead of his trial.

"Judge not amused," commented Feinberg.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'It's not a minority!': Morning Joe snaps at evangelical blowing off far-right Christian extremism

Trump was recently indicted for allegedly defrauding the United States and depriving Americans of their rights to have their votes counted over his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

Trump has not only publicly lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution in the case, but has also attacked Judge Chutkan for being an appointee of former President Barack Obama and for being Smith's purported "dream" judge.

SmartNews