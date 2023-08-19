'Suck all the oxygen': Ex-Trump advisor predicts his next move

A former advisor to Donald Trump on Friday said he believes the former president could turn himself in during or just before Wednesday’s scheduled Republican presidential debate in effort to steal the spotlight from his GOP rivals.

Jason Osborne during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” said that Trump could be interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Osborne’s comments follow new reporting from The New York Times that Trump plans to be interviewed by Carlson in a “counterprogramming” effort.

The Times' report describes the idea of holding the interview during the debate would be an "act of open hostility."



“My guess, and I'm probably about 30% chance that this is going to happen,” Osborne said, “but I think Donald Trump is going to turn himself in either be right before the debate or during the debate.”

Osborne said the spectacle of Trump turning himself in would “suck all the oxygen out of the room and then Fox is stuck having to air the debate, whereas you and other networks are able to say, ‘wait a minute, Donald Trump has actually just turned himself in,’ and then there's Tucker Carlson waiting on the steps of the courthouse, able to interview right there.”

