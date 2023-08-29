Fani Willis moves to fast-track all 19 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday asked the judge presiding over the case against Donald Trump and the former president’s 18 co-defendants to fast track the case, according to court filings obtained by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.

Willis’ filing would allow defendants to file motions seeking to server their case from the broader conspiracy case, Cheney reports.

Trump along with his co-defendants earlier this month were indicted on allegations they tried to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election. The case is being tried under the state’s racketeering law.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“JUST IN: DA Fani WILLIS is asking the judge in the Trump racketeering case to fast-track all 19 of the defenants — not just Ken Chesebro — while permitting the others to file motions to sever from the larger case,’ Cheney said.

According to Willis’ filing, “The State of Georgia further respectfully requests that the Court set a deadline for any Defendant wishing to file a motion to sever, allow the parties, including the State of Georgia, sufficient time to brief the severance issue, and hold a hearing on any filed motion to sever so that the Court may consider factors set forth…as required by Georgia law.”