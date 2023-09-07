Trump’s 'dumpster cult' caused Peter Navarro’s downfall: ex-Trump lawyer

Membership in Donald Trump’s “dumpster cult” led to former Trump advisor Peter Navarro’s latest legal troubles.

That’s according to Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer who acknowledges once being a member of that dubious group, who said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” that he believes Navarro is in for a world of hurt he doesn’t yet understand.

Cohen’s appearance followed prosecutors resting their case against Navarro in his contempt of Congress trial.

“I think I've asked you a version of this before, but I’ll ask again because it feels newly relevant particularly given that Peter Navarro tape and giving watching these parade of folks who are convicted of seditious conspiracy,” Hayes said, noting some will be facing federal prison sentences of over 15 years.

He referred to Cohen’s “penny-drop moment” where he determined, “this guy is not loyal to me.”

“What is it that keeps people from seeing that before they have that moment?” he asked Cohen.

“It's stupidity. I mean, for whatever reason, you get entrenched into this ‘dumpster cult’ of Donald Trump, and why Peter Navarro decided to show contempt to the court, contempt to the Congressional subpoena,” Cohen said.

“It’s so dumb,” interrupted Hayes.

“It's so stupid if you think about it. Show up, do what you're required to do… plead the Fifth...” Cohen said.

“Instead, he failed to comply, and now he's going to suffer the repercussions and he has no clue on the extent of the repercussions that he's now going to be confronted with,” Cohen said.

“First of all, after the conviction, which I believe he will be convicted, not only do you lose the banking relationship, see credit cards start contacting you now that you're a felon. They then drop you your banks dropped you to get loans.”

It gets worse according to Cohen.

“You lose your license for whatever it is that you did, if he's a teacher or professor, you're gonna lose that gig. You know, your family's happiness. I mean, the extent of the damage that Donald Trump causes for those people who get caught up, like myself, in this cult of Trump is dumpster cold. It's so far reaching that Peter Navarro has not yet even contemplated the full extent of it.”

