'Dumbest move I could possibly imagine': Michael Cohen reveals Trump just subpoenaed him in a lawsuit

Michael Cohen spoke to MSNBC on Thursday about someone calling himself a "private investigator" trying to deliver a package to him. Ultimately, the truth came out that he was a process server trying to hand over a subpoena.

Detailing the scene to Nicolle Wallace, Cohen explained that the documents made it look like it was a lawsuit from The People of New York (Letitia James) vs. a list of several people.

"And it's a subpoena. It's a subpoena to testify," Cohen revealed. "And I'm saying to myself, my God, this is so weird. Why would the attorney general ask for me or why would they subpoena me? All you have to do is call and ask me and I'd be happy to come in and provide any testimony that they want. Well, after reading the document the first few pages I realized it's actually not from the attorney general but rather it's from Trump's lawyers. It's like five or six of them are subpoenaing me to come in a couple of weeks and provide a deposition."

He confessed he had no idea why, and that there were several law firms listed, everyone from the typical names like Alina Habba and more.

"It's one of the dumbest moves I could possibly imagine they would want," said Cohen. "Clearly, the information I'm providing is predicated on documentation, you know, on documentary evidence, and as much as they think they're going to bully me, it's not going to happen. They're not going to benefit from it. And tomorrow, fortunately, I'm seeing another lawyer in order to determine whether or not I'm going to make a motion to quash the subpoena and basically show Donald the same consideration he showed to the American people."

The information came after Cohen continued his attacks on the Southern District of New York for the Justice Department's attempts to silence him from revealing details about Trump. He's been engaged in an ongoing effort to obtain the documents around the ordeal, as well as the Bureau of Prisons, attempting to prevent him from publishing a book. Thus far the government has refused to give up the information, even under President Joe Biden's administration. Cohen is going to court over the request for the information.

See his discussion with Wallace, Suzanne Craig and Barbara McQuade below or at the link here.