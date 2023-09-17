Trump steamrolls NBC host with abortion lie: Democrats 'kill the baby after birth'

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed Democratic candidates want an abortion policy that will "kill the baby after birth."

During her first interview as host of Meet the Press, Kristen Welker asked Trump if he took responsibility for women who could no longer get abortions after he installed Supreme Court justices to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Because of what's been done and because of the fact that we brought it back to the states, we're going to have people come together on this issue," Trump claimed. "Nobody wants to see five, six, seven, eight, nine months. Nobody wants to see abortions when you have a baby in the womb."

"Rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month," he continued. "You shouldn't be allowed to do that."

"No one is arguing for that," Welker observed. "That's not a part of anyone's platform."

"The Democrats are able to kill the baby after birth!" Trump exclaimed. "Nobody wants that!"

"Democrats don't want that either," Welker replied.

