Trump has a new nickname for McConnell as the former guy tries to boss 2022 Senate primary
Composite image of President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Photos by Gage Skidmore.

Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and unveiled a new nickname for the GOP leader.

"I see that the RINO Senator from Alabama, close friend of Old Crow Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, is pushing hard to have his 'assistant' fight the great Mo Brooks for his Senate seat," Trump said of GOP Senate hoeful Katie Britt.

"She is not in any way qualified and is certainly not what our Country needs or not what Alabama wants," he argued.

"For Mitch McConnell to be wasting money on her campaign is absolutely outrageous. Vote for Mo Brooks! He stands for America First, and everything Alabama wants. He also has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said.

In Alabama's 2017 special election, Trump lost twice. First he lost by endorsing interim Sen. Luther Strange in the GOP. Strange lost the primary to Roy Moore, who went on to lose the general election with Trump's backing.

Trump's endorsement of Brooks came the same day the Alabama Republican was accused of sedition and inciting violence during his speech before the Conservative Political Action Committee.

SmartNews