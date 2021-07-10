'This is sedition': GOPer Mo Brooks accused of attempt to 'incite violence' during CPAC speech

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) was buried in derision Friday night after encouraging attendees at the CPAC gathering in Texas to gird their loins and fight like the soldiers camped out at Valley Forge with then-General George Washington -- even if it means "sacrificing" their lives.

In a speech full of fire and brimstone at the conservative gathering, Brooks -- who has been unapologetic about his part in the January 6th rally that proceeded the assault on the U.S. Cap[itol that led his colleagues to flee for their lives -- Brooks issued a call to arms.

Noting the soldiers who died at Valley Forge, Brooks told the crowd: "That's the kind of sacrifice that we have to think about and I ask you, are you willing to fight for America? Are you willing to fight for America? Well, the choice is simple: This is how you fight for America. This is what America needs you to do, and you as members of CPAC being here today, you're the corps. You're the ones that have to be the Energizer Bunny."

Brooks' comments reminded many critics of the GOP lawmaker of his comments right before the violent insurrection where he told the throng, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass." and then chaos ensued.

