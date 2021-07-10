'This is sedition': GOPer Mo Brooks accused of attempt to 'incite violence' during CPAC speech

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) was buried in derision Friday night after encouraging attendees at the CPAC gathering in Texas to gird their loins and fight like the soldiers camped out at Valley Forge with then-General George Washington -- even if it means "sacrificing" their lives.
In a speech full of fire and brimstone at the conservative gathering, Brooks -- who has been unapologetic about his part in the January 6th rally that proceeded the assault on the U.S. Cap[itol that led his colleagues to flee for their lives -- Brooks issued a call to arms.
Noting the soldiers who died at Valley Forge, Brooks told the crowd: "That's the kind of sacrifice that we have to think about and I ask you, are you willing to fight for America? Are you willing to fight for America? Well, the choice is simple: This is how you fight for America. This is what America needs you to do, and you as members of CPAC being here today, you're the corps. You're the ones that have to be the Energizer Bunny."
Brooks' comments reminded many critics of the GOP lawmaker of his comments right before the violent insurrection where he told the throng, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass." and then chaos ensued.
Twitter commenters were quick to pounce on his inflammatory rhetoric considering the vents of Jan 6th:
@AndrewSolender Ignoring for a moment that he's calling for violent revolution, was there any actual fighting at Va… https://t.co/seeVNeoGnY— DQKennard (@DQKennard) 1625872673.0
Mo Brooks should have been held accountable for his role in the capitol insurrection but since he wasn’t, he’ll con… https://t.co/tpoXQUNVUE— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1625926351.0
@AndrewSolender And here we go again. Same language used on 1/6 BECAUSE HE CAN. NO consequences whatsoever.— stanchmonsta (@stanchmonsta) 1625875758.0
@AndrewSolender He’s calling for a civil war. Why aren’t people reacting to this threat with the urgency it merits?— Ani ♈️♑️♋️ (@Ani ♈️♑️♋️) 1625879956.0
@AndrewSolender We’re living through an endless cycle of republican abuse of power and obstruction of justice that… https://t.co/I8fhD4e4K5— Luke Zaleski (@Luke Zaleski) 1625922295.0
@AndrewSolender “Fought” at Valley Forge. And who can forget… https://t.co/paO1jOs8wP— Kevin Gromley 🇺🇸 (@Kevin Gromley 🇺🇸) 1625884692.0
@AndrewSolender For Congressman brooks: Tell me you fell asleep in history class without saying you fell asleep in history class.— disguyyy (@disguyyy) 1625890773.0
@SunflowerLeanne @AndrewSolender He's learned that there are no consequences— Justin Varricchione (@Justin Varricchione) 1625878132.0
@Phil_Davis_ @AndrewSolender Yes, they have. They've learned that when you're a powerful right-wing white man the… https://t.co/1uGgGcyJzl— Amy (@Amy) 1625919446.0
@AndrewSolender Seditionists inciting sedition. Again. https://t.co/B7ayks5Uh3 https://t.co/PR9bZovEdm— Fascism flattened, but never the webrant🕺------🕺 (@Fascism flattened, but never the webrant🕺------🕺) 1625877755.0
@AndrewSolender So Mo Brooks is continuing to incite violence, just like he did leading up to 1/6. I would suggest… https://t.co/qvQhlIeynM— Just Elizabeth 🇺🇸 (@Just Elizabeth 🇺🇸) 1625906812.0
@AndrewSolender also, this is incitement to violence if you see something if you know something say something 1… https://t.co/wOlqOofCyN— sam (@sam) 1625897668.0
@AndrewSolender This is sedition. He is inciting violence, ans needs to held responsible for his action on 1/6/202… https://t.co/Hl1yejn8bg— jen♿️ (@jen♿️) 1625937562.0
@AndrewSolender This kind of language of sacrifice and fight is new talking point for conservatives. Charlie Kirk d… https://t.co/QndQe6YJaE— Matthew Boedy (@Matthew Boedy) 1625924155.0
@AndrewSolender @BobLoganJunior Does he understand the difference between what was fought to create our country not… https://t.co/4hR4aHZ3fg— Jill Fox (@Jill Fox) 1625881911.0