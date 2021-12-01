Woman testifies that Jeffrey Epstein flew her to meet Trump when she was 14-years-old

A woman who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell testified in court this Wednesday that Epstein took her to meet Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, when she was 14-years-old, CNBC reports.

The woman did not accuse Trump of any wrongdoing. She also did not go into detail about what happened at the meeting.

"Maxwell is charged with procuring the woman, who was testifying under the pseudonym 'Jane,' and other then-underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, a money manager who for years socialized with Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and other wealthy and powerful people," the CNBC report stated. "Jane is the first of those accusers to testify at the trial, which began Monday."

Maxwell’s lawyer, Laura Menninger, asked Jane if Epstein introduced her to Trump.

"Yes," Jane replied.

Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, faces an effective life sentence if convicted in New York of sex trafficking minors for Epstein, her former lover.

Following the death of Epstein -- a multi-million-dollar money manager who befriended countless celebrities, including Britain's Prince Andrew -- prosecutors vowed to pursue co-conspirators, resulting in Maxwell's arrest in July 2020.

She has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn -- where she has complained of unsanitary and inhumane conditions -- under rigorous surveillance that one of her lawyers compared to that surrounding serial killer Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs."

On Tuesday, a pilot testified at Maxwell's trial that Trump flew on Epstein's private plane. "I certainly remember President Trump, but not many people associated with him," pilot Larry Visoski told the court. He also named Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker as passengers.

Maxwell's alleged crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004, and relate to four unnamed women, including two who say they were just 14 and 15 years old when they were sexually abused.

Prosecutors say Maxwell befriended girls with shopping and movie theater trips, later coaxing them into giving Epstein nude massages at his various residences, during which he would engage in sex acts before giving them money.



US government attorneys say Maxwell sometimes participated in the alleged abuse, at her London home and at Epstein's properties in New Mexico, Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein died aged 66 in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, in what New York's official coroner ruled a suicide.

With additional reporting by AFP

