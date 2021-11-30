Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, pilot reveals at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump (Photo: screengrab)

Donald Trump was one of many famous passengers who flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, a pilot testified on Tuesday.

During Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, pilot Larry Visoski testified that he remembered Trump flying with Epstein before becoming president.

"I certainly remember President Trump, but not many people associated with him," Visoski said.

Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker were also named by the pilot.

Epstein's jet was informally known as the "Lolita Express" because it was also allegedly used to transport underage girls.

