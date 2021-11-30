Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, pilot reveals at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

“Thankfully, my staff and I are safe and no one was hurt, but we must also recognize the impact attacks like this one and constant threats have had on my staff and all Congressional staff. This needs to stop now,” Dingell said.

John Dingell died in February 2019. He was the longest-serving member of Congress until he stepped down in 2015. At a Battle Creek rally in December 2019, former President Donald Trump suggested Dingell — who had been a vocal Trump critic — was in hell.

Debbie Dingell said her office has been receiving threats for months.

“This vandalization really hits home. Regardless of if your views differ from mine or from your neighbor’s, we need to learn to hear each other out and work together to solve the issues facing our nation,” she said. “Violence and vandalism aren’t the answer.”

The Dearborn Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the incident.

“The motive for today’s incident is unclear, but what I can tell you is that the disrespect, violence and division need to end in this country,” Dingell said. “We need to practice civility and kindness, not divisiveness and anger.”





Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.