'Trying to steal the election with bad machines': Trump melts down over Maricopa County election snafu
Reports of voting machines in Maricopa County not working on election day has set Donald Trump off on a multiple-post tirade at his Truth Social account where he is flipping out and claiming that another election theft is underway.

As Fox 10 in Phoenix reported, 20 percent of the polling sites had issues but it has already been addressed by election officials.

Those officials issued a statement claiming, "Maricopa County has identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers. County technicians have changed the printer settings, which seems to have resolved this issue. It appears some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballots. This solution has worked at 17 locations, and technicians deployed throughout the county are working to resolve this issue at the remaining locations."

Nonetheless, the former president hopped onto his social media platform and waved a red flag at his supporters.

"Maricopa County in Arizona looks like a complete Voter Integrity DISASTER. Likewise Detroit (of course!), Pennsylvania, and other places. Not being covered by the Fake News Media!" he first wrote before adding, "They are now saying that about 20% of the so-called Voting Machines in Maricopa County are not counting the Votes that have been placed in the Machine. Only Republican areas? WOW! Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and all others are being greatly harmed by this disaster. Can’t let this happen, AGAIN!!! I believe Attorney General Mark Brnovich is on the case, big time. He has a chance to be the biggest hero of them all, and at the same time save our Country from this Cancer from within!!!"

Moments later he insisted, "Same thing is happening with Voter Fraud as happened in 2020???"

That, in turn, was followed by, "People of Arizona: Don’t get out of line until you cast your vote. They are trying to steal the election with bad Machines and DELAY. Don’t let it happen!"

