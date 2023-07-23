Trump 'failing to make inroads' in bid to woo auto workers union away from Biden: report

Donald Trump's efforts to convince auto workers to back him over President Joe Biden is failing, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Trump has been trying to make inroads with the union by claiming that Biden will drive the industry out of business, according to David Welch's reporting.

"Donald Trump wants the United Auto Workers, with its almost 1 million active and retired members, to endorse his candidacy for president by saying that Democrats are 'setting the stage for the destruction of American auto production,'" Welch reported Saturday. "For all his bluster, the former president is failing to make inroads."

Citing sources close to the matter, Bloomberg reported that the union has "no plans" to endorse the former president, who is currently fighting several unrelated criminal matters.

"UAW President Shawn Fain and his executive board have no plans to endorse Trump, said people with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named because the union hasn’t thrown support behind any candidate," the outlet reported. "Trump released a video on Twitter Thursday attacking President Joe Biden’s environmental policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act and its incentives for electric vehicles. The Republican front-runner promised to gut the programs and said, 'you better endorse Trump.'"

Although the union doesn't appear willing to back Trump, it is also holding back from supporting Biden right away, at least until some key moves are made, according to Bloomberg.

"If Biden doesn’t help, the UAW could simply not endorse anyone, which would be tantamount to a vote of no confidence in Biden, one of the people said. Fain said in May he wasn’t quite ready to endorse Biden," according to the report.

