'He does that when he's scared': Molly Jong-Fast explains Trump's threatening posts

Donald Trump is running scared and we can see the evidence in his recent social media posts, Molly Jong-Fast said Saturday.

Jong-Fast, who recently wrote in Vanity Fair that certain GOP lawmakers are "immune to both shame and common sense," appeared on CNN where she was asked about the Biden economy and about Trump's recent social media posts.

"Trump has an ad, or he's taking a much darker and scarier road after news broke that he's the target of special counsel Jack Smith's 2020 election interference investigation," the host said, before attempting to play a clip of the "revenge video" Trump shared.



"It's another time where Trump has retweeted something violent, inappropriate, a little bit scary, a sort of dog whistle to his supporters," Jong-Fast said. "He does that when he's scared, when he's worried that he's probably facing more indictments, more federal and more state indictments. I think he's worried."

Jong-Fast added that, "This has been yet another very good week for the Biden economy, right? You're seeing wages are actually going up and inflation is going down. The inflation numbers are looking really good. And there's a lot of talk that this may be a soft landing for this economy. So ultimately, I do think Republicans will need something else to run on."

Watch below or click the link here.