Trump shares image of his minor son being used in political attack
Donald, Melania, Barron Trump (Photo via Mandel Ngan for SFP)

On Friday evening, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to repost an image a supporter made of his own youngest son in a political attack on President Joe Biden.

"In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden," the post said, showing a picture of Barron at a podium surrounded by American flags.

"No Contest!!!" Trump replied when re-sharing the image to his supporters.

Barron, who is now 17 years old, has not been involved in his father's politics in the same way as his elder sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

His daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner were also actively engaged in the administration, with Kushner deputized for a number of foreign policy projects, but the two of them have since largely bowed out of public life.

