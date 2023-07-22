'Ominous': Trump's impeachment manager exposes 'stranglehold' he has on GOP
Donald Trump’s increasingly fiery rhetoric amid his ongoing legal troubles reflects the former president’s “ominous” grip on the Republican party, a House Democrat said Friday.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) during an appearance on MSNBC was responding to guest host Ali Velshi’s comment that Trump has become “much more aggressive” of late, noting that the former president on Thursday reposted an incendiary video on his Truth Social website in which he’s heard saying, “If you (expletive) around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.”
“That is a direct byproduct of the stranglehold that former President Trump continues to have on the Republican Party writ large,” the former House manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial said.

“His shadow looms large within the House Republican caucus, the extremists have unfortunately, taken power, and you see this every week with these incoherent hearings that they have continued to conduct at the taxpayers’ expense. You see it in the policies that they are pursuing to restrict freedoms undermine voting rights, and of course, to say nothing of their work to try to undermine the economic progress that our country has made in the last few years under President Biden and congressional Democrats leadership."

“So yes, it's deeply concerning. And ‘ominous’ is probably the best word that I can use to describe it.”

