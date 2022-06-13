How the Big Lie was also a ripoff

Donald Trump's political war chest grew as he fundraised off of his big lie, according to a Democrat on the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The charge was made by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California who worked as a staffer for House Judiciary Committee member Don Edwards (D-CA) during Watergate.

"In our opening hearing, we gave our overview of the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, the plot to overthrow the election was complex and had many parts, which we'll explore in remaining hearings," Lofgren said. "But today, we examine the false narrative that the 2020 election was, 'stolen.' Former President Trump's plan to overturn the election relied on a sustained effort to deceive millions of Americans with knowingly false claims of election fraud, all elements of the plot relied on convincing his supporters about these false claims."



"Today, we'll demonstrate the 2020 election was not stolen. The American people elected President Joe Biden," she said.

"We'll present evidence that Mr. Trump's claims of election fraud were false, that he and his closest advisers knew those claims were false, but they continued to peddle them anyway, right up until the moments before a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol," she explained. "We'll also show that the Trump campaign used these false claims of election fraud to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from supporters who were told their donations were for the legal fight in the courts. but the Trump campaign didn't use the money for that."

"The big lie was also a big ripoff," Lofgren declared.

