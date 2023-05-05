'It's a horror show': Bill Barr slams Trump when asked if his ex-boss is 'fit' for presidency
Donald Trump, Bill Barr in in Washington, DC on May 22, 2019 (Photo by Jim Watson for AFP)

Former Attorney General Bill Barr slammed Former President Donald Trump when asked by Geraldo Rivera whether Trump is "fit" to be president.

Rivera begins by telling Barr, who previously served in the Trump administration, that he is the most "honest" person in Washington, and that he trusts him. Rivera then asks, "Do you think he is emotionally fit to be President of the United States? Is he fit to be president of the United States?"

"This is the way I'll answer that, Geraldo," Barr says to laughter in the crowd. He adds, "If you believe in his policies, what he's advertising as his policies, he's the last person who could actually execute them and achieve them."

"He does not have the discipline. He does not have the ability for strategic thinking and linear thinking or setting priorities, or how to get things done in the system," Barr said. "It's a horror show when he's left to his own devices."

"You may want his policies, but Trump will not deliver Trump policies. He will deliver chaos and, if anything, lead to a backlash that will set his policies much further back than they otherwise would be."

