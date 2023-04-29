Trump snaps at Bill Maher and demands HBO be 'forced to put on counter programming'

In the midst of all his legal battles -- including a rape and defamation civil trial currently underway in a Manhattan courtroom that is not going well for him -- Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning by raging at HBO's "Real Time" host Bill Maher

Without pointing out what exactly the comedian and gadfly said about him late Friday night, the former president called out Maher as "boring" and insisted HBO should be forced to run "counter programing [sic]"

On his troubled Truth Socla media platform, the recently indicted former president wrote, "Bill Maher should be considered a 'campaign contribution' to the Democrat Party, even though he’s boring, and has really BAD ratings."

Using all-caps for emphasis, he added, "HBO SHOULD BE FORCED TO PUT ON COUNTER PROGRAMING, AND SO SHOULD OTHER FAKE NEWS NETWORKS!"