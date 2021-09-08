'Beyond disrespectful!' Trump sparks backlash with 'utterly deranged' agreement to call boxing match on 9/11
Donald Trump appears at NBC promotional event (NBC)

Donald Trump will provide commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing match slated for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The twice-impeached one-term president will call the four-bout boxing match Saturday with his son Donald Trump Jr., as President Joe Biden plans to visit all three memorial sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

"I love great fighters and great fights," Trump said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event."

The development astonished and appalled many social media users.







