'Beyond disrespectful!' Trump sparks backlash with 'utterly deranged' agreement to call boxing match on 9/11

Donald Trump will provide commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing match slated for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The twice-impeached one-term president will call the four-bout boxing match Saturday with his son Donald Trump Jr., as President Joe Biden plans to visit all three memorial sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
"I love great fighters and great fights," Trump said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event."
The development astonished and appalled many social media users.
Worth noting that Trump isn’t just calling the Holyfield fight. He’s doing the undercard too.… https://t.co/79NIj9wQdF— Ben Jacobs (@Ben Jacobs) 1631069115.0
@AshaRangappa_ Once again Trump is outclassed by Romney, who actually boxed against Holyfield. https://t.co/EoYpUHyYzj— Eric Columbus (@Eric Columbus) 1631064010.0
Donald Trump is commentating a boxing match between Belfort and Holyfield This must be a glitch in the simulation— 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚🇦🇺 (@𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚🇦🇺) 1631094906.0
I'm not sure yet what President Biden will be doing on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. But I know he won't be chargi… https://t.co/lr4C2lKTxn— Stu Cameron (@Stu Cameron) 1631092745.0