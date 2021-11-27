Brad Raffensperger torches Trump on conservative website in urging Republicans to move beyond 2020

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger used an op-ed piece on the economy Friday to thrash Donald Trump for his obsession with overturning the 2020 election results.

The commentary -- prominently displayed at NationalReview.com-- dispensed with the customary deference Republicans give Trump at all costs. Instead, it began with this headline:

"One Year Ago, Trump Called Me an 'Enemy of the People.' Rising Costs and Inflation Are the Real Enemy." That was followed by this: "While some on the right remain focused on the last election, liberals in Washington are pushing an inflationary agenda that hurts workers and businesses."

Raffensperger's piece criticized Democratic policies on policy grounds as if this were an earlier century. But the old-school approach was prefaced by an attack on Trump more in keeping with the present day. Raffensperger used the occasion of the holiday season to go right after the nemesis who has rendered him a pariah in his political party:

"While most Americans sat down to eat their Thanksgiving meals last year, I was looking forward to a few moments of peace with my family during what had been a chaotic few weeks," Raffensperger wrote. "Georgia's county and local elections officials had already counted the ballots in the presidential election twice, including once by hand, and had just started the third and final recount. All three counts affirmed Joe Biden as the winner of Georgia's presidential contest.

"Yet my Thanksgiving was interrupted by news that President Donald Trump had called me an "enemy of the people" purely because I stood up for the integrity of Georgia's elections. I refused to bend to the pressure and, on America's day of thanks, this was the thanks I got.

"In the year since, a signature audit and numerous investigations into allegations of fraud have turned up nothing. No one has come forward with evidence of any widespread scheme to steal the election. The courts have reaffirmed the results in Georgia time and time again. A year later, I am even firmer in my conviction that Georgia's elections were accurate and secure.

"This reality has not stopped Trump and his supporters from obsessing over an election that Trump's own Department of Homeland Security called "the most secure in American history."

"And, in doing so, they have failed to focus on the real enemy Americans are facing: inflation, rising costs, and the bad policies that have created them."

The op-ed went on to read like a typical Republican politician attacking Democrats over policy differences. But most readers are unlikely to remember that as much as the Thanksgiving broadside on the last guy.

Trump is facing a ramped-up criminal investigation over his infamous post-election calls to Raffensperger asking the secretary to state "to find 11,887 votes." Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is moving toward convening a special grand jury on the matter, sources told the New York Times.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Flat-out wrong' Lauren Boebert doesn't understand the meaning of Christianity