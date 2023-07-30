Trump PAC scramble to claw back a $60 million donation 'signals a potential money crisis': NYT

Donald Trump's Save America PAC, which has been paying the crushing legal bills the twice-indicted former president and close aides have racked up due to multiple investigations, might be in the throes of a cash crunch reports the New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher.

With the Washington Post reporting that the PAC is expected to report on Tuesday spending over $40 million in legal fees for the past quarter, the Times now notes that the PAC made a $60 million donation to an affiliated PAC and then sought to claw it back.

According to the Times, "The political action committee that former President Donald J. Trump is using to pay his legal bills faced such staggering costs this year that it requested a refund on a $60 million contribution it made to another group supporting the Republican front-runner, according to two people familiar with the matter."

Save America has already been subject to scrutiny by a grand jury over its fundraising activities and its spending, and the Times report suggests there might be a cash crunch now as the former president faces a reported DOJ indictment related to the Jan. 6 insurrection as well as an election tampering indictment in Fulton County, Georgia.

The Times reports that the decision to ask for the return of $60 million "... signals a potential money crisis for Mr. Trump, who has so far refused to pay his own voluminous bills directly and has also avoided creating a legal-defense fund for himself and people who have become entangled in the various investigations related to him."

Noting an earlier report that Trump's campaign has been "quietly diverting" a percentage of contributions to Save America, the Times report adds, "that increased amount diverted from Mr. Trump’s campaign couldn’t possibly begin to cover the high costs of legal fees that the candidate and his associates have incurred. And whatever money the super PAC returned to the political action committee to cover legal bills in theory means less money being spent in support of Mr. Trump’s candidacy."

The Times report adds that it is not known how much of the $60 million was returned.



