Steve Bannon demands FBI Director Christopher Wray be' prosecuted and imprisoned' in Saturday rant

Steve Bannon. (Photo via AFP)

Former Donald Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon took to his Gettr account on Saturday to insist that the FBI Director Christopher Wray -- and "many other criminals in leadership" -- need to be tried and imprisoned because the "FBI is out of control," according to Newsweek.

Bannon is facing criminal charges of his own for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has been charged with failing to appear for a deposition and for refusing to turn over documents to investigators.

As Newsweek reports, the far-right podcaster aimed his ire at Wray -- also a frequent target of the former president -- and the FBI in his Saturday rant.

"The FBI is out of control—a danger to a free citizenry—Chris Wray is just one of many criminals in leadership that will be prosecuted and imprisoned," Bannon wrote.

According to n Newsweek, in his posting Bannon linked to a piece noting the Wall Street Journal had reported, "The FBI may have conducted as many as 3.4 million searches of Americans' electronic data without a warrant last year," which apparently set him off.

"Bannon previously called for the potential prosecution of another former Trump administration official earlier this month," Newsweek added. "On an April 20 episode of his podcast, Bannon said that former Attorney General William Barr should 'preserve evidence.'"

