WaPo reporter reveals new detail that ‘puts Trump at the center’ of stolen docs case
Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago / Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead

A detail from a new Washington Post report shows that Donald Trump was personally involved in returning only a portion of the government documents the National Archives had repeatedly asked him to return.

The former president asked one of his lawyers to tell the National Archives earlier this year that he had returned all the documents, which the attorney refused to do because he wasn't sure it was true, and the Post's Jacqueline Alemany told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Trump personally packed the boxes himself -- suggesting that he was fully aware that additional materials remained at Mar-a-Lago.

"This is true, that Trump himself eventually packed all of the boxes after very reluctantly agreeing to do so," Alemany said. "Remember, the National Archives and Trump's lawyers were going back and forth on this as early as May. This issue, again, was flagged by lawyers in Trump's White House two weeks prior to Trump even leaving the White House and going down to Mar-a-Lago."

"But, again, this does put the former president at the center of all of this that he himself was packing the boxes," Alemany added. "He was very secretive about the process. We were also told despite having staffers who live in Palm Beach and work very closely with him on the premise, but again, [attorney] Alex Cannon had also recommended that staffers try to stay out of this, and he did ultimately arrange for one staffer to be there when the National Archives contractor eventually picked up the boxes in late January, but Trump is really the one who knew exactly what was in those boxes."


