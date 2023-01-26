George Conway sounds alarm on Trump's return to Facebook: 'He's lost touch with reality and getting worse'
Donald Trump shows passion while delivering a campaign rally speech at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Facebook has agreed to reinstate Donald Trump to its platform, and George Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" what risks that possibly poses to American politics.

Social media giant Meta, the parent company for both Facebook and Instagram, reinstated the former president's accounts just over two years after he was suspended for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, which the House select committee found had been largely organized on the platform.

"It's absolutely a mystifying decision on their part," Conway said. "They think, well, the fire is out, so even though this guy has a cache of matches and gasoline that he carries around with him, let's let him play with matches again. It's ridiculous. If you look at what he says day in, day out on his Truth Social website, he's in a lot of ways worse than he was a couple of years ago."

"He's lost touch with reality," Conway added. "In a way that, you know, he's always had lost touch with reality, but he's worse today, the racist attacks on Elaine Chao. It's not going to work out well."


