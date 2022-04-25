New York Judge holds Donald Trump in contempt of court
Donald Trump (Adrian Dennis/AFP)

A New York judge on Monday said that he would hold former President Donald Trump in civil contempt of court for failing to produce documents that were subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

At a hearing on Monday, Judge Arthur Engoron heard arguments that Trump should be held in contempt because he refused to turn over documents about his business dealings. The Trump Organization is suspected of fraudulently manipulating property values to obtain loans and tax deductions.

Earlier this year, Trump was ordered to turn over the documents after he failed to quash the subpoena in court. The court initially gave Trump until March 3 to comply. The deadline was eventually extended to March 31.

"Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day," Engoron ruled, granting James's request.

