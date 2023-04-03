Trump team begs judge to ban cameras from courtroom to avoid 'circus-like atmosphere'
Donald Trump speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire, on April 12, 2014. (Shutterstock.com)

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked New York Judge Juan Merchan not to allow cameras in the courtroom for their client's arraignment.

CNN's Paula Reid first reported that Trump's team made the request in response to media organizations arguing in favor of cameras.

"Trump team tells judge to deny media request to have cameras in court for historic arraignment, arguing it 'will create a circus like atmosphere…raises unique security concern and is inconsistent with Trump's presumption of innocence,'" Reid revealed in a tweet.

Trump is expected to turn himself in on Tuesday for arraignment on charges related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair.

Court watchers have said that allowing cameras in the courtroom could prevent Trump from misleading the public.

