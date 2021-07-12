'It’s coming soon and they won’t be able to stop it': Americans concerned after latest Trump CPAC speech

Sunday, former President Donald Trump flapped through a rambling speech that didn't address anything new but repeated some of the same old talking points typically heard at his rallies.

Trump bragged about his crowd size, he attacked President Joe Biden's family, he went after Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), lied about crime, and went off on several tangents that were impossible to follow.

One piece of the speech disturbed some, however. At one point, while Trump was bragging about what he did to rebuild the old-school military with ships and jets. The United States doesn't typically fight wars using ships and jets anymore, the new war is being fought in cyberspace, as military experts have explained. Still, Trump bragged about what he accomplished. But it was what he threatened after that left some concerned.

"Everything's brand new and we have a great military, or it's coming soon and they won't be able to stop it," said Trump. It's unclear if Trump meant that the new fighter jets the American taxpayers bought are "coming" to the military or if he meant that the military was "coming soon."

There are several reports of militia members and radical right-wing terrorists who have penetrated the American military and police departments. As Trump fans are promising that their guy will be reinstated in August, many Americans have been left wondering if there will be another attack on the U.S. Capitol like the Jan. 6 attack.

Others questioned Trump's ongoing lies and how people still believe them after so many fact-checks and reality has proved otherwise.

