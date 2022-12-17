'They are going after me because they are really going after you!': Trump snaps before Jan 6 house report
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

Late Friday night, just prior to the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection release their findings which are expected to contain criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, Donald Trump lashed out on his Truth Social platform.

Over the weekend the committee is reportedly meeting and putting the finishing touches on their final report which insiders say will be over 1,000 pages that will be available to the public next week.

With the possibility of criminal referrals on the horizon, the former president appears to be trying to get ahead of the report by calling accusations against him, "a total Disinformation HOAX & SCAM."

In his late-night screed, he wrote, " 'THREAT TO DEMOCRACY' is the Radical Left Democrat’s new chant. Like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, before it, and all the rest, it is a total Disinformation HOAX & SCAM. They are the ones who are the REAL THREAT TO DEMOCRACY."

He then added, "Remember, the Democrat’s policies are destroying our Country, they 'stink.' DISINFORMATION & WEAPONIZATION of 'Justice' is all they’ve got, but someday it will all come back to haunt them. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! "

Moments later he added an all-cap: "THEY ARE GOING AFTER ME BECAUSE THEY ARE REALLY GOING AFTER YOU!"

