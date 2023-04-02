Trump followers admit to comedians they'd join a cult with Donald as the leader

"The Good Liars" appeared on MSNBC Sunday to talk about what they expect on Tuesday when Donald Trump surrenders to authorities in New York Cit. While outside this week, they were able to find one person standing in support of Trump, with a sticker across her chest for the former president.

When asked if she was the only one, she replied: "I don't know. Maybe. No, there is — an impostor — no impersonator but you know, it really doesn't matter to me you know because it's not a real big ... anything. But, you know, everybody protests online."

The two men joked that they expected there to be many more people outside than there were. Davram Stiefler said that he thought there might be a few more people just out of sight. There weren't.

On Tuesday there are expected to be more, but it's unclear just how many people will be willing to face off against the NYPD. Still, "The Good Liars," said that they would attend to see.

Last week, when the men were at the Waco, Texas, rally that used some of the anti-government language heard by cult leader David Koresh, the group asked attendees about the charges against Trump. All of them indicated that the charges in New York were lies and a "witch hunt," parroting the comments from Trump himself.

"But are you worried for the rights of other people that have paid off porn stars?" asked Jason Selvig when speaking to one older man.

"Absolutely," the man said.

"It's an important issue. It's an important issue for people," Selvig told MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian.

"I'll give him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he didn't understand the question," Vossoughian said.

"Second time I asked it," said Selvig.

But Vossoughian also pointed out that there are those who are living in their own delusion, but for the most part, "they just don't care."

"Yeah, I think it's a little bit of that, also the message that Donald Trump has been putting forward is, this isn't about Trump this is not about me it is about you. And you have seen Don Jr. tweet that all the Republicans, Kari Lake is tweeting at, if you paid off a porn star to influence a presidential election, I think you will be fine," Selvig said. "Most of these Trump supporters I don't think, have paid off porn stars to support or to influence presidential elections. This guy seems to care about those people's rights. Maybe there are more people out there. We don't know, but this is the same party — these are the same people that, in 2016, at the RNC were chanting lock her up at Hillary Clinton. Now they are all up in arms about somebody potentially being indicted from their own party. So if I could give a message to the Trump supporters out there: it is not about you. This is about Donald Trump. That is the message. Please, take that to heart."

Another section of the videos had the men asking Trump supporters how many children die every year from guns vs. die from drag shows. One man said that he assumed 100,000 kids died every year from drag shows.

But it was the teaser video for the show that was the most striking.

"If you could pick a cult leader it would be Donald Trump?" asked Selvig.

She shouted away from the microphone her emphatic support.

See the videos below or at the link here.

Cult 45 www.youtube.com







